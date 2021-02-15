ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

OBSV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of ObsEva in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ObsEva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on ObsEva from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ObsEva from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on ObsEva from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OBSV. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ObsEva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,250,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ObsEva by 1,023.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 477,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 434,953 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ObsEva in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $414,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in ObsEva by 310.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 173,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 131,524 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in ObsEva by 1,213.3% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 138,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 128,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ObsEva stock opened at $3.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.59. ObsEva has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $6.30.

ObsEva Company Profile

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. The company is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

