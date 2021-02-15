Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) Price Tops $1.02

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 15th. One Ocean Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.02 or 0.00002095 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded 35.5% higher against the US dollar. Ocean Protocol has a market cap of $426.39 million and $69.01 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.80 or 0.00067543 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $476.21 or 0.00980552 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00007289 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00054048 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004518 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,515.99 or 0.05180649 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00025212 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00018294 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00036188 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Ocean Protocol (CRYPTO:OCEAN) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins and its circulating supply is 419,026,837 coins. The official message board for Ocean Protocol is blog.oceanprotocol.com . Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

Ocean Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ocean Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ocean Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

