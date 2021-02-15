OctoFi (OCTO) Market Cap Reaches $70.00 Million

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. OctoFi has a total market cap of $70.00 million and approximately $6.20 million worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OctoFi token can now be purchased for about $121.47 or 0.00252395 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OctoFi has traded 61.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00059079 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.97 or 0.00270040 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.08 or 0.00081198 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.50 or 0.00088315 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.11 or 0.00091651 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 36.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $219.87 or 0.00456835 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.12 or 0.00185164 BTC.

About OctoFi

OctoFi’s genesis date was June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 576,217 tokens. OctoFi’s official website is octo.fi . OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here

OctoFi Token Trading

OctoFi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OctoFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OctoFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

