ODUWA (OWC) Market Cap Tops $2.60 Million

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 15th. One ODUWA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001283 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ODUWA has traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $2.60 million and approximately $17,144.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,394.30 or 0.99933236 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00044124 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00005495 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.15 or 0.00103550 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000217 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000434 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002998 BTC.

About ODUWA

OWC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 tokens. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Token Trading

ODUWA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

