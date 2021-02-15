Odyssey Tops One Day Volume of $1.04 Million (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 15th. Odyssey has a market capitalization of $5.34 million and $1.04 million worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Odyssey token can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Odyssey has traded 39.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Odyssey alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00059241 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.30 or 0.00272060 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00084401 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.24 or 0.00090981 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.55 or 0.00093674 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $201.99 or 0.00415369 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.74 or 0.00186593 BTC.

Odyssey Token Profile

Odyssey’s launch date was January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,617,297,215 tokens. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . The official website for Odyssey is odysseia.top

Buying and Selling Odyssey

Odyssey can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Odyssey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Odyssey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.