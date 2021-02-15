Offshift Hits Market Capitalization of $10.72 Million (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Offshift has a total market cap of $10.72 million and $604,495.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Offshift has traded 186.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Offshift token can currently be bought for approximately $5.97 or 0.00012575 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,431.43 or 0.99912205 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00048197 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00005603 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.15 or 0.00093000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000439 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Offshift Token Profile

Offshift (CRYPTO:XFT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,795,223 tokens. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io

Offshift Token Trading

Offshift can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

