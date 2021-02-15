OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Purchased by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 548,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,742 shares during the quarter. OGE Energy makes up 2.7% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of OGE Energy worth $17,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 697.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 34.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Shares of OGE stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.54. 23,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,928. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.40 and its 200-day moving average is $31.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $46.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 74.54%.

In other news, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 23,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $802,888.31. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,154 shares in the company, valued at $897,343.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OGE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays cut OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.