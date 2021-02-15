OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,572 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of OGE Energy worth $5,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Trust Co lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 13,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in OGE Energy by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in OGE Energy by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in OGE Energy by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on OGE shares. Mizuho downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays downgraded shares of OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.89.

In related news, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 23,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $802,888.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,154 shares in the company, valued at $897,343.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OGE opened at $31.54 on Monday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $46.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of -32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.54%.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.