OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Short Interest Update

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the January 14th total of 2,250,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OGE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays cut OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. OGE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.89.

NYSE:OGE opened at $31.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.85, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $46.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 74.54%.

In related news, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 23,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $802,888.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,154 shares in the company, valued at $897,343.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 697.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. 61.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

