OIN Finance Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.34 Million (OIN)

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One OIN Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001418 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OIN Finance has a market capitalization of $2.85 million and $1.34 million worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OIN Finance has traded up 53.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OIN Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00059942 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.63 or 0.00272980 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00084595 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00090547 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.71 or 0.00094078 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 35.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.99 or 0.00428079 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.42 or 0.00186104 BTC.

OIN Finance Profile

OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,137,460 tokens. The official message board for OIN Finance is medium.com/oin-finance . OIN Finance’s official website is oin.finance

OIN Finance Token Trading

OIN Finance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OIN Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OIN Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OIN Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OIN Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.