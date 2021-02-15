OKB (OKB) Price Up 28.6% This Week

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. Over the last week, OKB has traded up 28.6% against the U.S. dollar. One OKB coin can currently be purchased for $8.47 or 0.00017212 BTC on major exchanges. OKB has a market cap of $508.35 million and approximately $246.06 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00066327 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $460.37 or 0.00935236 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00007016 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00052385 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004361 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,570.67 or 0.05222269 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00024681 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00017557 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00034939 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

OKB Coin Profile

OKB is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. OKB’s official website is www.okex.com . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

OKB Coin Trading

OKB can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

