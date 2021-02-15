Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 43.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $291.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.18 and a beta of 0.99. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $294.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.33.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.15 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Okta from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Okta from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Okta from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Okta from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Okta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.80.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,378 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.91, for a total transaction of $356,777.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,997.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.21, for a total value of $11,910,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,005,823.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 246,650 shares of company stock worth $61,793,057. Company insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

