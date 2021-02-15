OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Has $15.02 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,226 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,371 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 4.5% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 346.3% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 727,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,246,000 after purchasing an additional 564,475 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO boosted its stake in Apple by 169.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 31,844 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 20,012 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 923.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,600,018 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $185,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,709 shares in the last quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 305.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 50,311 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after purchasing an additional 37,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 299.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 43,620 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 32,688 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.61.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $135.37 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.