Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Holdings Raised by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,064 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.11% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $8,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OHI. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 490,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,676,000 after acquiring an additional 19,967 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 502,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,240,000 after acquiring an additional 305,055 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,018,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,643,000. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OHI. Mizuho downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.53.

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $37.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.63. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $45.22.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.52). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 87.30%.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $918,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 162,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,954,855.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Taylor Pickett sold 175,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $6,491,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,765,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,500 shares of company stock worth $54,535 and sold 230,056 shares worth $8,513,972. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

