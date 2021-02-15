Omni (OMNI) Price Hits $5.84 on Top Exchanges

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. Omni has a total market capitalization of $3.28 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Omni has traded 62.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Omni coin can now be bought for approximately $5.84 or 0.00012201 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.13 or 0.00439280 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000133 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003236 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000321 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000354 BTC.

About Omni

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,159 coins and its circulating supply is 562,843 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org

Omni Coin Trading

Omni can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

