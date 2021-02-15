Omni Price Up 62.9% Over Last 7 Days (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. Over the last week, Omni has traded 62.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Omni has a market cap of $3.31 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.89 or 0.00011993 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Omni alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $213.88 or 0.00435779 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000118 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000324 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,159 coins and its circulating supply is 562,843 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni

Buying and Selling Omni

Omni can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Omni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.