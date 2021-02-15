Omnitude Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $199,638.00 (ECOM)

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded up 209.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Omnitude coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Omnitude has traded 321.6% higher against the dollar. Omnitude has a market capitalization of $418,946.11 and $199,638.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Omnitude Coin Profile

Omnitude is a coin. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. The official message board for Omnitude is medium.com/@Omnitude . Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Omnitude is omnitude.tech . The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

Buying and Selling Omnitude

