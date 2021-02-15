On.Live 1-Day Volume Tops $1,417.00 (ONL)

On.Live (CURRENCY:ONL) traded 50% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 15th. On.Live has a total market capitalization of $973,003.62 and $1,417.00 worth of On.Live was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One On.Live token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0450 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, On.Live has traded up 125.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

On.Live Token Profile

On.Live is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. On.Live’s total supply is 59,725,382 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,622,303 tokens. The Reddit community for On.Live is /r/onlivetv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . On.Live’s official Twitter account is @on_live . The official website for On.Live is on.live

According to CryptoCompare, “On.Live is a a decentralized marketplace for paid advice, live broadcasts, and computing power. Anyone can contribute to the system if they have the processing power and bandwidth. Smart incentivisation of these contributions guarantees decentralisation and creates a new economy driven by ONL tokens. ONL is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum.”

Buying and Selling On.Live

On.Live can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as On.Live directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade On.Live should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase On.Live using one of the exchanges listed above.

