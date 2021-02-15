ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC lowered its stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 28,620 shares during the period. ON Semiconductor makes up approximately 5.7% of Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Malaga Cove Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of ON Semiconductor worth $12,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.12.

Shares of ON opened at $41.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 84.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.65. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $41.95.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

