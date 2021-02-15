OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.67.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OCX. BTIG Research began coverage on OncoCyte in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on OncoCyte in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised OncoCyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Benchmark raised OncoCyte from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised OncoCyte to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $2.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of OCX opened at $5.92 on Monday. OncoCyte has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $6.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $398.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.83.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.62 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OncoCyte will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OncoCyte news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 1,460,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.42 per share, with a total value of $4,994,157.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of OncoCyte by 290.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 8,760 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of OncoCyte by 42.2% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 11,157 shares during the period. 46.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular tests for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a novel gene expression-based tests. It also develops DetermaDx, a non-invasive blood-based tests used to detect lung cancer.

