OneLedger Reaches Market Cap of $2.16 Million (OLT)

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. During the last week, OneLedger has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar. OneLedger has a total market cap of $2.16 million and $227,504.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OneLedger token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00070159 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $489.46 or 0.01006509 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007111 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00054780 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004719 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,529.58 or 0.05201731 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00018753 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00024925 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00035643 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

OneLedger Profile

OneLedger is a token. Its launch date was June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 443,111,173 tokens. The official website for OneLedger is oneledger.io . The official message board for OneLedger is medium.com/@OneLedger . The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OneLedger is a universal blockchain protocol that enables cross-chain interaction between applications and businesses. OneLedger enables entrepeuners to focus on building their business application through OneLedger modularization tools, which will communicate with OneLedger protocol using its API gateway. This mechanism will allow businesses applications to interact with different public and private blockchains synchronously through corresponding side chains implemented in OneLedger platform. OLT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the OneLedger platform. Users, including businesses, need to pay a network fee to nodes to use any services on the OneLedger platform. They can either acquire OLT tokens from other token holders, or they can run a node themselves to start acquiring tokens to reuse for business use cases. “

OneLedger Token Trading

OneLedger can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneLedger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OneLedger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

