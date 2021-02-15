OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Short Interest Update

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the January 14th total of 2,120,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 754,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

In related news, Director Jay N. Levine sold 54,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $2,181,352.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,103,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,540,428.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay N. Levine sold 15,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $634,148.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,157,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,023,872.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMF. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 3,548.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,511,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415,218 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 1,911.8% during the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 829,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,920,000 after buying an additional 788,207 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in OneMain in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,138,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,350,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in OneMain by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 978,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,113,000 after acquiring an additional 366,978 shares in the last quarter. 85.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OMF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Northland Securities upped their price target on OneMain from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on OneMain from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of OneMain from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OneMain has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.43.

Shares of OMF stock opened at $52.75 on Monday. OneMain has a 12-month low of $12.21 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.30 and a 200-day moving average of $38.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 2.28.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.77. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 13.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that OneMain will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $3.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $15.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 29.95%. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. It also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; non-credit insurance; and optional home and auto membership plans.

