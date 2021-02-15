ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 68.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,444 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.09% of ONEOK worth $15,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.4% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 31,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $45.11 on Monday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $78.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 121.82%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.68.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

