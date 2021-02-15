ONEOK (OKE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE OKE opened at $45.11 on Monday. ONEOK has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $78.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.39 and a 200-day moving average of $33.43. The firm has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99.

Get ONEOK alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.82%.

OKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price target on ONEOK from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ONEOK from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.68.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.