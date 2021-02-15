OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.47 Million

Equities analysts expect OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) to announce $3.47 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for OneSpaWorld’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.80 million and the highest is $4.00 million. OneSpaWorld posted sales of $139.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 97.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will report full-year sales of $120.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $119.90 million to $121.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $160.90 million, with estimates ranging from $105.50 million to $216.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for OneSpaWorld.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OSW. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded OneSpaWorld from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

NASDAQ:OSW opened at $8.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $751.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.65. OneSpaWorld has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $15.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSW. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in OneSpaWorld by 226.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in OneSpaWorld by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 52,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; specialized fitness classes and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

