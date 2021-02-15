Ontology Trading 62.2% Higher Over Last Week (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded up 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Over the last week, Ontology has traded up 62.2% against the dollar. Ontology has a total market cap of $1.01 billion and $979.68 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for $1.25 or 0.00002581 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00043762 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.29 or 0.00319455 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000307 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00013834 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00013930 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00008847 BTC.

Ontology Profile

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 807,932,992 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ontology is ont.io . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork

Buying and Selling Ontology

