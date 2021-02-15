Opacity (OPCT) Price Down 10.7% Over Last Week

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Opacity has a market capitalization of $5.85 million and $115,583.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Opacity has traded down 10.7% against the dollar. One Opacity token can currently be bought for about $0.0727 or 0.00000151 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00058798 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $130.83 or 0.00270983 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.97 or 0.00080717 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00087857 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.14 or 0.00091418 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $197.46 or 0.00408995 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.35 or 0.00185080 BTC.

Opacity Token Profile

Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 tokens. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage . The official website for Opacity is opacity.io

Opacity Token Trading

Opacity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

