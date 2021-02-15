Open Platform (OPEN) Price Up 50.1% Over Last Week

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 15th. One Open Platform coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Open Platform has traded up 50.1% against the US dollar. Open Platform has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and $91,268.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00070658 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $482.41 or 0.00995727 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007191 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00053666 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004800 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,515.20 or 0.05191542 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00025171 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00018632 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00035640 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

About Open Platform

Open Platform is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,251,422 coins. The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Platform Coin Trading

Open Platform can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

