Open Predict Token Price Tops $4.68 on Top Exchanges (OPT)

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 15th. One Open Predict Token token can currently be bought for approximately $4.68 or 0.00009731 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Open Predict Token has a total market cap of $4.68 million and approximately $35,555.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Open Predict Token has traded up 305.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Open Predict Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00067735 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.38 or 0.00973187 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00007352 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00054032 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004484 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,496.21 or 0.05186532 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00025058 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00018269 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00036996 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

About Open Predict Token

Open Predict Token (OPT) is a token. It was first traded on July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,478 tokens. The official website for Open Predict Token is openpredict.io . Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Predict Token’s official message board is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements

Buying and Selling Open Predict Token

Open Predict Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Predict Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Predict Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Predict Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Open Predict Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Predict Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.