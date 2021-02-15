Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Shares Acquired by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,956,890 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 236,580 shares during the period. Open Text comprises 1.2% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of Open Text worth $88,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Open Text by 95.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Open Text by 420.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 728 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. acquired a new position in Open Text during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Open Text during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Open Text during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Open Text alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on OTEX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Open Text from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Open Text from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Open Text has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

Shares of OTEX stock traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $47.94. The stock had a trading volume of 95,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,248. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.92 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.23 and its 200-day moving average is $43.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Open Text Co. has a 52-week low of $29.11 and a 52-week high of $49.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.2008 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.