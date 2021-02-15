OpenDAO (OPEN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.57 Million

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded up 13.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 15th. In the last week, OpenDAO has traded 72.5% higher against the dollar. OpenDAO has a market cap of $8.59 million and $4.57 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OpenDAO token can now be bought for about $2.37 or 0.00004891 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OpenDAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.00 or 0.00068226 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $459.72 or 0.00950334 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00006878 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00052033 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,513.40 or 0.05195739 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00025133 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00018480 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00035491 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

OpenDAO Profile

OpenDAO (OPEN) is a token. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 tokens. The official website for OpenDAO is opendao.io . OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform

OpenDAO Token Trading

OpenDAO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OpenDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OpenDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OpenDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.