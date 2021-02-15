Ophir Energy (OTCMKTS:OPGYF) Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of Ophir Energy Plc (OTCMKTS:OPGYF) traded up 2.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.73 and last traded at $0.73. 2,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 10,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.73.

About Ophir Energy (OTCMKTS:OPGYF)

Ophir Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of upstream oil and gas properties in Asia and Africa. The company develops offshore and deep-water oil and gas exploration assets. It has 1 billion barrel of oil equivalent of reserves and resources. Ophir Energy plc was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

