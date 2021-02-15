Opium (OPIUM) Price Reaches $14.14 on Top Exchanges

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Opium has a market cap of $58.82 million and $1.51 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opium coin can currently be bought for $14.14 or 0.00029122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Opium has traded 25.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00059886 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.38 or 0.00272726 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00083289 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.78 or 0.00090199 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00093370 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.94 or 0.00403664 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.47 or 0.00186374 BTC.

Opium Profile

The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network . Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network

Opium Coin Trading

Opium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

