Oppenheimer Comments on Equinix, Inc. (REIT)’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) – Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Equinix in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $6.23 for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Equinix’s Q3 2021 earnings at $6.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $6.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $28.47 EPS.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Equinix’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

EQIX has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Equinix from $915.00 to $942.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $821.89.

EQIX stock opened at $709.81 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $717.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $747.11. Equinix has a fifty-two week low of $477.87 and a fifty-two week high of $839.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.77, for a total transaction of $3,545,861.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,533,757.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.37, for a total transaction of $3,369,845.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,886 shares of company stock worth $12,039,412 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EQIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Equinix by 16.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,787,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,427,000 after purchasing an additional 257,258 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 161.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 307,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,394,000 after acquiring an additional 189,854 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,247,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,605,151,000 after buying an additional 187,174 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Equinix by 1,026.9% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 157,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,788,000 after buying an additional 143,912 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,723,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,110,803,000 after buying an additional 140,406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.