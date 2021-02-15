Oppenheimer Comments on Williams-Sonoma, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Williams-Sonoma in a research note issued on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.78 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.02 EPS.

WSM has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $112.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.11.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $126.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $151.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.91.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.80%.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total transaction of $1,591,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,565,480.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $324,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,110 shares in the company, valued at $6,062,124.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $3,645,720. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 574.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 818,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,034,000 after purchasing an additional 697,173 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1,196.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 254,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,991,000 after acquiring an additional 234,599 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 4,640.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 218,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,529,000 after acquiring an additional 214,331 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at $19,686,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1,474.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 179,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,235,000 after acquiring an additional 168,127 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

