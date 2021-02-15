OptionRoom Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.52 Million (ROOM)

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. OptionRoom has a total market capitalization of $40.56 million and approximately $5.52 million worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OptionRoom coin can now be purchased for about $3.33 or 0.00006856 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded 19% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00058905 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $131.28 or 0.00270666 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.59 or 0.00081620 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00088850 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.08 or 0.00092942 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $191.33 or 0.00394482 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.38 or 0.00186345 BTC.

OptionRoom Coin Profile

OptionRoom can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OptionRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

