Opus Price Hits $0.0014 (OPT)

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded down 11.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 15th. One Opus token can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Opus has a market capitalization of $195,334.47 and $44.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Opus has traded down 28.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.41 or 0.00070819 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.87 or 0.01004133 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007116 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00055135 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004836 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,550.04 or 0.05248445 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00018680 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00025024 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00035903 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Opus Profile

Opus (OPT) is a token. It launched on July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. Opus’ official website is opus-foundation.org . The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Opus Token Trading

Opus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opus using one of the exchanges listed above.

