Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,595 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 19,985 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for about 1.1% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. Bank of America assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Cleveland Research lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.16.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.08. 347,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,951,424. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.31. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $66.20. The company has a market capitalization of $185.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

In other news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at $20,127,055. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $6,163,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750 over the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

