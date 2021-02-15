Orbs Trading Up 20.1% This Week (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 15th. During the last seven days, Orbs has traded 20.1% higher against the dollar. Orbs has a market cap of $43.40 million and $4.90 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbs coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Orbs

Orbs (ORBS) is a coin. It launched on March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Orbs Coin Trading

