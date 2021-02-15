Orca Gold Inc. (ORG.V) (CVE:ORG) Trading Down 4.2%

Orca Gold Inc. (ORG.V) (CVE:ORG)’s share price dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.69 and last traded at C$0.69. Approximately 161,563 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 149,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$162.94 million and a P/E ratio of -17.69.

Orca Gold Inc. (ORG.V) (CVE:ORG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Orca Gold Inc. will post -0.0575676 earnings per share for the current year.

Orca Gold Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Africa. It principally owns 70% interests in the Block 14 Gold Project covering an area of 2,170 square kilometers located in the Republic of the Sudan. Orca Gold Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

