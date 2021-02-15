Orchid Market Capitalization Tops $233.68 Million (OXT)

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded 48.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a market cap of $233.68 million and $99.18 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001311 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.69 or 0.00067395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $471.38 or 0.00971896 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00007270 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00053586 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004542 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,519.62 or 0.05194978 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00025234 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00018393 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00036079 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Orchid Coin Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,584,352 coins. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com . Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Buying and Selling Orchid

Orchid can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

