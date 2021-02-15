O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ORLY. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 15.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at $321,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on ORLY shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $555.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reduced their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.38.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $433.05 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $496.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $456.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $457.66. The stock has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total transaction of $9,011,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 107,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,391,946.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

