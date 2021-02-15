O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $5.18 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for O’Reilly Automotive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $5.18 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s FY2021 earnings at $24.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $26.40 EPS.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ORLY. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $555.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.38.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $433.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $496.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $456.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $457.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total transaction of $9,011,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 107,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,391,946.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

