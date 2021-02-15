Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) Short Interest Update

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, a growth of 40.9% from the January 14th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SEED opened at $18.80 on Monday. Origin Agritech has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $23.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.87.

Get Origin Agritech alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Origin Agritech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.66% of Origin Agritech at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an agricultural biotechnology and an e-commerce platform primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities. It develops, produces, and distributes hybrid crop seeds, as well as hybrid seed technology.

See Also: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Agritech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Agritech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.