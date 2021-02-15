Origin Protocol One Day Trading Volume Tops $36.80 Million (OGN)

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. During the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded 38.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Origin Protocol has a total market cap of $94.20 million and approximately $36.80 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000825 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00070658 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $482.41 or 0.00995727 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007191 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00053666 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004800 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,515.20 or 0.05191542 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00025171 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00018632 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00035640 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Origin Protocol Profile

OGN is a coin. It launched on October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 235,609,710 coins. Origin Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

