Oriole Resources (LON:ORR) Shares Gap Down to $1.71

Oriole Resources PLC (LON:ORR) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.71, but opened at $1.65. Oriole Resources shares last traded at $1.51, with a volume of 19,914,845 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £23.18 million and a PE ratio of -17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.92 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.54.

Oriole Resources Company Profile (LON:ORR)

Oriole Resources PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold and other base metals in Turkey, East Africa, and West Africa. It primarily holds 85% interest in the Dalafin project situated in Senegal. The company also has an option to earn a 90% interest in the Bibemi and Wapouzé projects located in Cameroon.

