Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Short Interest Update

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 850,400 shares, an increase of 45.1% from the January 14th total of 586,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 339,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

OEC opened at $17.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $19.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.71.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 85.3% in the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 55,162 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 29.2% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,712,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,419,000 after purchasing an additional 386,901 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 279.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 10,509 shares in the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

Further Reading: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.