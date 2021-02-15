Orion Protocol One Day Volume Reaches $12.64 Million (ORN)

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One Orion Protocol token can currently be bought for $6.28 or 0.00013001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Orion Protocol has traded 26.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Orion Protocol has a market cap of $107.43 million and $12.64 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00057942 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $130.38 or 0.00270127 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00087201 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00078955 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.92 or 0.00091000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.06 or 0.00399978 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.37 or 0.00185167 BTC.

Orion Protocol Profile

Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,120,000 tokens. Orion Protocol’s official message board is blog.orionprotocol.io . The official website for Orion Protocol is www.orionprotocol.io/orn

Orion Protocol Token Trading

Orion Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orion Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orion Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

