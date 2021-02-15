Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the January 14th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ORKLY opened at $9.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.47. Orkla ASA has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $10.43.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORKLY. Danske upgraded Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Orkla ASA in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Orkla ASA in a report on Friday. Pareto Securities upgraded Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and consumer and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.

