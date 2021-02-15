Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 117.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,986 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 111,776 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 5.6% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $46,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. High Note Wealth LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $1,840,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 52,871 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 38,550 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,574,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,125 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT opened at $244.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $245.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $226.42 and a 200 day moving average of $216.24.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Microsoft from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.63.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

